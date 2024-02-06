PAUL LIDEL'S SCREAM THERAPY Release New Video For "Alibi"

PAUL LIDEL'S SCREAM THERAPY Release New Video For "Alibi"

Paul Lidel’s Scream Therapy issued their self-titled debut album on Perris Records in October 2023. New video for “Alibi” is streaming below. 

Their songs “Scream Therapy” and “Run” both climbed to #1 on the legendary Baltimore radio station 97 Underground, above heavy hitters like Metallica, and Judas Priest. The song “Run” held the #1 spot for 2 consecutive weeks. 

Paul Lidel’s Scream Therapy is a hard rock band led by vocalist/guitarist Paul Lidel, who is also a long time member of two popular bands Dangerous Toys (Columbia Records) & Dirty Looks (Atlantic Records). The two bands combined have well over 7 million streams on Spotify. Paul Lidel’s Scream Therapy has the swagger and sleaze of early Guns N’ Roses and Aerosmith, the musical darkness of Alice In Chains mixed with a marriage of old school rock bands like Maiden, Priest, Ozzy, Van Halen, Pantera and AC/DC.

