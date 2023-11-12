PAUL MCCARTNEY On “Live And Let Die” - “You’ve Written A Bond Song, It’s A Bit Of An Accolade”

In 1973, Paul McCartney’s Wings had a major hit on their hands when they wrote the theme song of the James Bond film Live And Let Die, which also won the Best Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist(s) at the 16th Annual Grammy Awards in 1974. But what did Sir Paul think about Guns N’ Roses cover which was released as the second single from their 1991 album, Use Your Illusion I.

"I thought it was pretty good actually,” he tells the A Life In Lyrics podcast. “I was more amazed that they would actually do it, this young American group. The interesting thing was my kids would go to school and they would go, ‘My dad wrote that.’ They’d go, ‘No he didn’t, it was Guns N’ Roses,’ so nobody would ever believe them. For a while it was just Guns N’ Roses."

At the end of the day McCartney adds: “You’ve written a Bond song, it’s a bit of an accolade."

