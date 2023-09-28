PAUL RODGERS Suffered 13 Strokes In Health Crisis That Nearly Ended His Career - "I Couldn't Speak"

Legendary rocker Paul Rodgers, best known as the frontman for the bands Free and Bad Company, has opened up to CBS News about a health crisis that almost robbed him of his ability to sing. The singer and songwriter who has been making music for five decades had kept his struggle a secret — until now.

Several years ago, Rodgers suffered 11 minor strokes and two major strokes, leaving him without the ability to speak.

"I couldn't do anything to be honest," Rodgers said. "I couldn't speak. That was the very strange thing. You know, I'd prepare something in my mind and I'd say it, but that isn't what came out and I'd go, 'What the heck did I just say?'"

His first major stroke was in 2016 and the second, in October 2019, led to a major surgery.

Cynthia Kereluk Rodgers, his wife, called the ordeal "terrifying."

"I was just praying," she said. "All I wanted to be able to do was walk and talk with him again. That's all I asked for."

Read more and watch video at CBSNews.com.

Rodgers released Midnight Rose - his first solo album in nearly 25 years - on September 22 via Sun Records. Order/save the album here.

Midnight Rose is celebration of a storied career and a feel-good, hopeful look towards the future. It features Paul’s quintessential larger-than-life vocals in a whole new chapter of his career.

Tracklisting:

"Coming Home"

"Photo Shooter"

"Midnight Rose"

"Living It Up"

"Dance in the Sun"

"Take Love"

"Highway Robber"

"Melting"

"Take Love":

"Living It Up":