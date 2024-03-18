PENTAGRAM Announce Three US Headline Dates In April

March 18, 2024, 57 minutes ago

news heavy metal pentagram

American doom metal legends, Pentagram, will be performing three headlining shows in the US this April.

The band will be hitting the stage in Grand Rapids, MI, Pittsburgh, PA, and Brooklyn, NY along with support from Restless Spirit and All Hell, the latter of which will only be joining for the final two dates. The full itinerary can be found below.

Tour dates:

April
24 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme *
25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground
26 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

* no All Hell

Live lineup:

Bobby Liebling - Vocals
Matt Goldsborough - Guitars
Greg Turley - Bass
Ryan Manning - Drums



