PENTAGRAM Announce Three US Headline Dates In April
March 18, 2024, 57 minutes ago
American doom metal legends, Pentagram, will be performing three headlining shows in the US this April.
The band will be hitting the stage in Grand Rapids, MI, Pittsburgh, PA, and Brooklyn, NY along with support from Restless Spirit and All Hell, the latter of which will only be joining for the final two dates. The full itinerary can be found below.
Tour dates:
April
24 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme *
25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground
26 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere
* no All Hell
Live lineup:
Bobby Liebling - Vocals
Matt Goldsborough - Guitars
Greg Turley - Bass
Ryan Manning - Drums