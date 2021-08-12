PERFECT PLAN Singer KENT HILLI To Release Vital 4 Covers EP In September; Lyric Video For Cover Of SIGNAL's "Arms Of A Stranger" Streaming

Hot on the heels of the release of his debut solo album, The Rumble, Perfect Plan frontman Kent Hilli has announced the release of a new covers EP, Vital 4, on September 3.

As with his debut, Kent once again teams up with producer Michael Palace to offer his take on songs by Joe Lynn Turner, Michael Bolton, Signal, and Europe. Today, fans can hear his cover of "Arms Of A Stranger" by Signal with the release of the single and lyric video.

Watch the video below, and pre-order/save Vital 4, a digital only release, here.

”I chose these four songs because they are among my top 10 songs of all time and these singers are on my top 10 list of the best melodic rock/AOR singers of all time. I have always wanted to cover these songs and I enjoyed every second doing them with my buddy Mike [Palace]…listen to his guitar playing on these songs, wow!" - Kent Hilli

Tracklisting:

"Losing You" (Joe Lynn Turner cover)

"Can't Turn It Off" (Michael Bolton cover)

"Arms Of A Stranger" (Signal cover)

"More Than Meets The Eye" (Europe cover)

"Arms Of A Stranger" lyric video:

Lineup:

Kent Hilli - Lead vocals and backing vocals

Michael Palace - All instrumentation and backing vocals