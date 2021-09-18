PERPETUAL ETUDE Unveil "Once We Were One" Lyric Video

Perpetual Etude have released their new single "Once We Were One". The new track is the second single off the band's upcoming debut album, Now Is The Time. Packed with blazing guitar and keyboard solos, fast and heavy riffing, and very melodic vocals, the new album is set for an October 15th release via Black Lodge Records.

Perpetual Etude was formed in 2019 by Magnus Mild with the sole goal of bringing back the best heavy metal of the ’80s. Influenced by the genre when growing up, Magnus teamed up with members from NorthTale, ex-members from Dionysys, Nation, and Shadowquest, as well as Göran Edman on “Sail Away” to complete the vision. The result is the best of a whole decade in the forthcoming debut, Now Is The Time, an album filled with catchy choruses. Now Is The Time will see an October 15th release via Black Lodge.

Tracklisting:

"I've Got The Power"

"Show Me"

"Straight Through The Heart"

"Once We Were One"

"Hell Fire Burn"

"Now Is The Time"

"Sail Away"

"Our Love"

"Show Me" lyric video: