PETER GABRIEL Announces North American Leg Of "i/o - The Tour"
March 7, 2023, an hour ago
Today, Peter Gabriel announces details for his long-awaited North American leg of i/o - The Tour, a 2023 run across Europe and North America this spring and fall. Produced by Live Nation, the newly announced dates will find Peter Gabriel performing in Quebec City, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Fans should also stay tuned for future tour date announcements in Washington, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Denver, Austin, Dallas and Houston.
i/o - The Tour will see Gabriel playing new material from his forthcoming album i/o, as well as delving into his peerless catalogue of music, with hits, fan favourites and the unexpected. For the shows, Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché. Additionally, new music from the i/o album is being released on the full moon of each month. The March song release is called "Playing For Time".
The general onsale for i/o - The Tour North American leg will start Friday, March 10 at 10 AM, Local Time on LiveNation.com. Fans will have access to a special pre-sale through Peter’s Fan Club mailing list, starting today, Tuesday, March 7.
Citi is the official card of the i/o - The Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the US beginning Wednesday March 8 at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, March 9 at 6 PM, local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.
In Canada, American Express® Cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday March 8 at 10 AM, local time through Thursday, March 9 at 6 PM local time. Visit ticketmaster.ca/americanexpress to purchase tickets. Ticket limits & terms apply.
VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show lounge, limited edition gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com
Tickets for all European shows are available now at petergabriel.com.
Tour dates:
May
18 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena
20 - Verona, Italy - Verona Arena
21 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Arena
23 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
24 - Lille, France - Stade Pierre-Mauroy
26 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbuehne
28 - Munich, Germany - Koenigsplatz
30 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
31 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
June
2 - Bergen, Norway - Koengen
5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
6 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
8 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
10 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
12 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
15 - Bordeaux, France - Arkea Arena
17 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
19 - London, UK - The O2
20 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena
22 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
23 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
25 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
September
8 - Quebec City, Quebec - Videotron Centre
9 - Ottawa, Ontario - Canadian Tire Centre
11 - Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
13 - Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre
14 - Boston, Massachusetts - TD Garden
16 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center
18 - New York, New York - Madison Square Garden
30 - Chicago, Illinois - United Center
October
7 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena
8 - Seattle, Washington - Climate Pledge Arena
11 - San Francisco, California - Chase Center
13 - Los Angeles, California - Kia Forum
(Photo - Michele Turriani)