PETER GABRIEL Announces North American Leg Of "i/o - The Tour"

Today, Peter Gabriel announces details for his long-awaited North American leg of i/o - The Tour, a 2023 run across Europe and North America this spring and fall. Produced by Live Nation, the newly announced dates will find Peter Gabriel performing in Quebec City, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Fans should also stay tuned for future tour date announcements in Washington, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Denver, Austin, Dallas and Houston.

i/o - The Tour will see Gabriel playing new material from his forthcoming album i/o, as well as delving into his peerless catalogue of music, with hits, fan favourites and the unexpected. For the shows, Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché. Additionally, new music from the i/o album is being released on the full moon of each month. The March song release is called "Playing For Time".

The general onsale for i/o - The Tour North American leg will start Friday, March 10 at 10 AM, Local Time on LiveNation.com. Fans will have access to a special pre-sale through Peter’s Fan Club mailing list, starting today, Tuesday, March 7.

Citi is the official card of the i/o - The Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the US beginning Wednesday March 8 at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, March 9 at 6 PM, local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

In Canada, American Express® Cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday March 8 at 10 AM, local time through Thursday, March 9 at 6 PM local time. Visit ticketmaster.ca/americanexpress to purchase tickets. Ticket limits & terms apply.

VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show lounge, limited edition gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com

Tickets for all European shows are available now at petergabriel.com.

Tour dates:

May

18 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

20 - Verona, Italy - Verona Arena

21 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Arena

23 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

24 - Lille, France - Stade Pierre-Mauroy

26 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbuehne

28 - Munich, Germany - Koenigsplatz

30 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

31 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

June

2 - Bergen, Norway - Koengen

5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

6 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

8 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

10 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

12 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

15 - Bordeaux, France - Arkea Arena

17 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

19 - London, UK - The O2

20 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

22 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

23 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

25 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

September

8 - Quebec City, Quebec - Videotron Centre

9 - Ottawa, Ontario - Canadian Tire Centre

11 - Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

13 - Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre

14 - Boston, Massachusetts - TD Garden

16 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center

18 - New York, New York - Madison Square Garden

30 - Chicago, Illinois - United Center

October

7 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena

8 - Seattle, Washington - Climate Pledge Arena

11 - San Francisco, California - Chase Center

13 - Los Angeles, California - Kia Forum

(Photo - Michele Turriani)