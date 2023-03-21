PETER GABRIEL Expands North American Leg Of "i/o - The Tour"

Today, Peter Gabriel announces thirteen additional cities on his massive North America run of i/o - The Tour. Newly added shows on the Live Nation produced tour include Washington, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Palm Springs, Denver, Austin, Dallas and Houston.

The general onsale for i/o - The Tour newly added shows will start Friday, March 24 at 10 AM, Local Time on LiveNation.com. Fans will have access to a special presale through Peter’s Fan Club mailing list, starting Tuesday, March 21. Tickets for all previously announced dates are available now at petergabriel.com.

Citi is the official card of the i/o - The Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the US beginning Wednesday March 22 at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, March 23 at 6 PM, local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

i/o - The Tour will see Gabriel playing new material from his forthcoming album i/o, as well as delving into his peerless catalogue of music, with hits, fan favourites and the unexpected. For the shows, Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché. Additionally, new music from the i/o album is being released on the full moon of each month. The March song release is called "Playing For Time".

Tour dates:

May

18 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

20 - Verona, Italy - Verona Arena

21 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Arena

23 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

24 - Lille, France - Stade Pierre-Mauroy

26 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbuehne

28 - Munich, Germany - Koenigsplatz

30 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

31 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

June

2 - Bergen, Norway - Koengen

5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

6 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

8 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

10 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

12 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

15 - Bordeaux, France - Arkea Arena

17 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

19 - London, UK - The O2

20 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

22 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

23 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

25 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

September

8 - Quebec City, Quebec - Videotron Centre

9 - Ottawa, Ontario - Canadian Tire Centre

11 - Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

13 - Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre

14 - Boston, Massachusetts - TD Garden

16 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center

18 - New York, New York - Madison Square Garden

20 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena (New Show)

22 - Buffalo, New York - KeyBank Center (New Show)

23 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - PPG Paints Arena (New Show)

25 - Columbus, Ohio - Nationwide Arena (New Show)

27 - Cleveland, Ohio - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (New Show)

29 - Detroit, Michigan - Little Caesars Arena (New Show)

30 - Chicago, Illinois - United Center

October

2 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Fiserv Forum (New Show)

3 - St. Paul , Minnesota - Xcel Energy Center (New Show)

7 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena

8 - Seattle, Washington - Climate Pledge Arena

11 - San Francisco, California - Chase Center

13 - Los Angeles, California - Kia Forum

14 - Palm Springs, California - Acrisure Arena (New Show)

16 - Denver , Colorado - Ball Arena (New Show)

18 - Austin, Texas - Moody Center (New Show)

19 - Dallas, Texas - American Airlines Center (New Show)

21 - Houston, Texas - Toyota Center (New Show)

(Photo - Michele Turriani)