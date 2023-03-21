PETER GABRIEL Expands North American Leg Of "i/o - The Tour"
March 21, 2023, an hour ago
Today, Peter Gabriel announces thirteen additional cities on his massive North America run of i/o - The Tour. Newly added shows on the Live Nation produced tour include Washington, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Palm Springs, Denver, Austin, Dallas and Houston.
The general onsale for i/o - The Tour newly added shows will start Friday, March 24 at 10 AM, Local Time on LiveNation.com. Fans will have access to a special presale through Peter’s Fan Club mailing list, starting Tuesday, March 21. Tickets for all previously announced dates are available now at petergabriel.com.
Citi is the official card of the i/o - The Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the US beginning Wednesday March 22 at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, March 23 at 6 PM, local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.
i/o - The Tour will see Gabriel playing new material from his forthcoming album i/o, as well as delving into his peerless catalogue of music, with hits, fan favourites and the unexpected. For the shows, Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché. Additionally, new music from the i/o album is being released on the full moon of each month. The March song release is called "Playing For Time".
Tour dates:
May
18 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena
20 - Verona, Italy - Verona Arena
21 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Arena
23 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
24 - Lille, France - Stade Pierre-Mauroy
26 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbuehne
28 - Munich, Germany - Koenigsplatz
30 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
31 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
June
2 - Bergen, Norway - Koengen
5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
6 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
8 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
10 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
12 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
15 - Bordeaux, France - Arkea Arena
17 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
19 - London, UK - The O2
20 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena
22 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
23 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
25 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
September
8 - Quebec City, Quebec - Videotron Centre
9 - Ottawa, Ontario - Canadian Tire Centre
11 - Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
13 - Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre
14 - Boston, Massachusetts - TD Garden
16 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center
18 - New York, New York - Madison Square Garden
20 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena (New Show)
22 - Buffalo, New York - KeyBank Center (New Show)
23 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - PPG Paints Arena (New Show)
25 - Columbus, Ohio - Nationwide Arena (New Show)
27 - Cleveland, Ohio - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (New Show)
29 - Detroit, Michigan - Little Caesars Arena (New Show)
30 - Chicago, Illinois - United Center
October
2 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Fiserv Forum (New Show)
3 - St. Paul , Minnesota - Xcel Energy Center (New Show)
7 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena
8 - Seattle, Washington - Climate Pledge Arena
11 - San Francisco, California - Chase Center
13 - Los Angeles, California - Kia Forum
14 - Palm Springs, California - Acrisure Arena (New Show)
16 - Denver , Colorado - Ball Arena (New Show)
18 - Austin, Texas - Moody Center (New Show)
19 - Dallas, Texas - American Airlines Center (New Show)
21 - Houston, Texas - Toyota Center (New Show)
(Photo - Michele Turriani)