PETER GABRIEL Stole The #1 Spot On The Charts From His Former Band GENESIS With "Sledgehammer"; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates

"Coming up, it’s a #1 smash with the distinction of having one of the most innovative and unforgettable music videos ever made. Peter Gabriel’s super catchy #1 hit, 'Sledgehammer'. Made up of over 100 hours of filming, the song was written by the master artist who lived on the fringes of pop culture stardom for decades. But after releasing this song, it’s awesome video, and his extraordinary album, So, Peter Gabriel was on everyone’s radar. And in the process, he even one-upped his former bandmates, Phil Collins and Genesis, stealing the #1 spot from one of their biggest hits, 'Invisible Touch', replacing them at the top of the charts. Most people don’t realize, this innocent fun loving hit is all about sex! Get the story of how this slice of ear candy came out of nowhere to become an all-time '80s favorite. And when he replaced Genesis at #1, Phil Collins wanted to send a note that said: 'Congratulations Bastard!' The story is next on the Professor of Rock."

Peter Gabriel rose to fame as the original lead singer of progressive rock band, Genesis starting in 1967. He left the band in 1975 and launched a successful solo career. Gabriel recorded sic studio albums with Genesis: From Genesis To Revelation (1969), Trespass (1970), Nursery Cryme (1971), Foxtrot (1972), Selling England By The Pound (1973), and The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway (1974).