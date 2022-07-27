PHEAR, SVEN GALI, HAREM SCAREM, LOST SYMPHONY Members Release Special Cover Of RUSH Classic "The Spirit Of Radio"; Video

Canadian rockers unite to cover a Canuck classic! Members of Phear, Sven Gali, Harem Scarem, Lost Symphony, Prismind and Washboard Union have joined forces to release a cover close to their hearts - “The Spirit Of Radio".

Phear singer Patrick Mulock tells the story: “So… during COVID and hard at work on the new Phear album, I decided to hit up a few of my musical friends to see if anyone had time to cover a Rush song. Rush was the first concert I went to as a teenager and I have been a massive fan ever since! I invited everyone to the Phear rehearsal studio for a quick play through and we are all super excited with the results! The musicians performing are; Dave Wanless (Sven Gali), Kelly Kereliuk (Lost Symphony/ Prismind), Omar Ales (Harem Scarem), Justin Farquar (Prismind) and Brian Chiarcos (Washboard Union) and finally myself, Patrick Mulock (Phear). So please enjoy, 'The Spirit of Radio'."