PHIL ANSELMO Points Out Young DIMEBAG DARRELL Lookalike At PANTERA's Baltimore Concert, Invites Him Up To Sing; Video

During Pantera's February 24 concert at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, frontman Phil Anselmo spotted a fan up front that reminded him of a young version of late Pantera guitarist, "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott.

Anselmo said (see video below): "Some people might believe in reincarnation and stuff like that. There could be a young Dimebag right up front. Dude, just shake your head like that and everybody in the whole place will see it. Hey, turn up the lights here. Show 'em. Look at that guy. When I was first met Dime, his lid was exactly that length."

He then invited the fan, who's name is Hunter, up on stage, offered a little stage direction and gave him a mic, and told him to sing along to "Fucking Hostile", from Pantera's 1992 album, Vulgar Display Of Power.

The latest touring stretch of live dates for Pantera continues the celebration of the lives of late founding members, drummer Vinnie Paul and guitarist Dimebag Darrell. The trek concludes on February 27 in Quebec City, Quebec.

Following that, Pantera heads to Adelaide, Australia for a March 19 show at Adelaide Entertainment Centre. Find Pantera's tour itinerary here.