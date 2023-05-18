PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS To Open For GUNS N' ROSES In July

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, led by former Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell, have been confirmed as the opening act for Guns N' Roses on a pair of European dates this summer:

July

16 - Arena Nationala - Bucharest, Romania

19 - Puskas Arena - Budapest, Hungary

To view the complete tour schedule for Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, visit this location.

In February 2023, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, released a live album titled Live In The North. The band also issued a live video for their single, "Bite My Tongue".

Listen to Live In The North on all streaming services and purchase digitally here. Watch the video below.

Tracklisting:

"We're The Bastards"

"Bite My Tongue"

"Rock Out"

"Spiders"

"Son Of A Gun"

"Born To Raise Hell"

"High Rule"

"These Old Boots"

"Ace Of Spades"

"Silver Machine"

"Ringleader"

"Going To Brazil"

"Dark Days"

"Big Mouth"

"Killed By Death"

Recorded in 2021 during a particularly intense show at The Independent in Sunderland, UK, Live In The North is the first recording to feature the band's new vocalist Joel Peters.

Phil Campbell comments "Get a load of this folks, it’ll blow your speakers! We are happy to release our first ever full length live album! We really wanted something to showcase our new vocalist Joel and our raw live sound to the rest of the world and we had the opportunity to record the set at a packed out, off the beaten track venue in the north of England during the winter of 2021."

Lineup:

Phil Campbell - Guitar

Todd Campbell - Guitar

Tyla Campbell - Bass

Dane Campbell - Drums

Joel Peters - Vocals