Philly’s R.A.M.B.O. Sign With Relapse Records; Announce Defy Extinction Album

Philadelphia hardcore punk legends R.A.M.B.O. return and sign to Relapse for the release of Defy Extinction, out November 4. Defy Extinction is R.A.M.B.O.’s first full-length album since 2006. Check out the title track below.

R.A.M.B.O. vocalist Tony Croasdale comments:

"R.A.M.B.O. is stoked to announce that our new album will be released, excuse me, UNLEASHED, on Relapse records on Nov 4th. With a local connection and global reach, Relapse makes perfect sense R.A.M.B.O.. We have known folks at Relapse for a long time, starting when Bull and Tony put on Brutal Truth shows in West Philly warehouses 25 years ago and it continues with our friends on staff and in active bands in the label now.

“Defy Extinction is a love letter to people and wildlife. The beauty of humanity and nature is worth fighting for."

Physical Defy Extinction LP/CD/CS pre-orders are available via relapse.com. Digital Downloads/Streaming/Pre-Save available at orcd.co.

To say that R.A.M.B.O. occupies a singular space in punk history is an understatement. During their initial run from 1999 to 2007 the Philadelphia band took influences from thrash, anarcho-punk, d-beat, crust, and hardcore and combined that with intelligent but very fun – and at times downright ridiculous – lyrics to create what was very much a DIY powerhouse. In those eight years they released two albums, 7" splits with Crucial Unit and Caustic Christ, and played thousands of gigs across the country and across the world. They might have gone out at the top of their game but now, 15 years later, R.A.M.B.O. is back with their aptly titled new album, Defy Extinction.

Tracklisting:

“River Of Birds”

“Who Let The Sheepdogs Out?”

“Authorities > Authority”

“The End Is Nye”

“Imperialist Pigs In Space”

“Cattle Tyrant”

“Q: And Children A: Real Children”

“Love And Science 1”

“Judas Goat”

“Defy Extinction”

“Outlive The Bastard”

“Ch@d”

“Blizzard Brigade”

“Love And Science 2”

“New World Vultures”

“Biomass”

“YouTube Disaster”

“Defy Extinction” video: