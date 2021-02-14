Photographer ROSS HALFIN To Publish EDDIE VAN HALEN Photo Book In June

Rufus Publications has announced the publication of Edward Van Halen by Ross Halfin, a 356 page celebration of rock's iconic guitar player, a man who changed the way rock music would be played forever.

This extensive photo book features many classic and unseen shots chosen by Ross from his personal archive, together with an exclusive introduction from Eddie’s friend and fellow player Tony Iommi. Respected journalist Mark Blake provides a career essay on Van Halen's hugely successful career. This large 356 page book features hundreds of unseen photos from the band's first trip to the UK through to the Sammy Hagar era.

"Sabbath were making the Cross Purposes album, and we were doing a song called 'Evil Eye'. I suggested Eddie have a go. He played it with us and started doing all the guitar parts and solos. I still have a recording of it somewhere, which we may put out at some point in the future," says Tony Iommi in his introduction.

This high end, beautifully printed and bound book, with its own cloth slipcase, is a perfect celebration of the life of one of rock’s most celebrated innovators. The book measures 240mm x 345mm and is printed on 170gsm art paper.

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location, with books shipping in early June.

Eddie Van Halen passed away in October 2020 at the age of 65. R.I.P.