PITCH BLACK MENTALITY Release “Fortress” Single

“Fortress” is the first single release from the upcoming album by Norwegian melodeath thrashers Pitch Black Mentality.

The sound is a contemporary blend of aggressive thrash and melodic death metal packed with groove, the roots of which can be traced firmly to the ‘80s Bay Area thrash scene as well as drawing heavily on ‘90s Swedish metal influences. Lyrically, the track explores the themes of personal struggle and breaking through barriers, delivered with melodic aggressiveness by frontman Frank Natås.

Five years in the making, the album World Final Wake is set for release on November 4, 2022.