PLAGUE YEARS Announce Upcoming Live Dates

Detroit-based crossover death thrashers, Plague Years, will return to the stage late this summer, beginning with an appearance at Heavy Hell II Fest in Indianapolis, Indiana alongside Fister, Sanguisugabogg, The Lion’s Daughter, and more.

In September, the band will play this year’s edition of Full Terror Assault with a loaded lineup that includes Exodus, Misery Index, M.O.D., Devourment, and dozens of others, followed by a trio of dates with Long Island, New York thrash unit Extinction A.D.

Comments guitarist Eric Lauder, “We’re stoked to announce we’ll be playing Heavy Hell II in Indianapolis this August and the following month we’ll be playing Full Terror Assault and doing a run with Extinction A.D. We said all quarantine we were going to play everywhere and we meant it. Come pull up and see us. More announcements to come!"

Dates:

August

14 - Heavy Hell II Fest @ Black Circle - Indianapolis, IN (with Extinction A.D.)

September

11 - Full Terror Assault @ Hogrock Campground - Cave In Rock, IL

12 - Black Circle - Indianapolis, IN

13 - Legends - Cincinnati, OH

14 - Preserving Underground - Pittsburgh, PA

(Photo - Rian Staber)