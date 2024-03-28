POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT - "I Have Been Working On A Book And It’s Nearing Completion"

Poison drummer, Rikki Rockett, has revealed that he's working on a new book. Rockett took to social media last night to share the following:

"I haven’t really made an announcement or press release yet, but I have been working on a book and it’s nearing completion. This book is of course about my life, but much of it about Poison through my eyes. What would you all like to really know?"

Back in January, Rikki revealed that he was awarded a Brazilian jiu-jitsu 4th degree black belt. Rockett, who trains under Renato Magno, the owner of Street Sports BJJ in Santa Monica, wrote: "So this happened today… 4th degree. In just a few words… I am humbled by the journey. Congrats to my Jiu Jitsu brethren and a huge thank you to @renatomagno.streetsports ! @streetsportsbjj @bjjc_streetsports @originusa."

