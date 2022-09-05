POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Uploads Bits & Pieces Vlog From The Stadium Tour

"Bus driver layovers, Triumph motorcycle rides, exploring some small towns and playing live in Canada! Here are a few bits and pieces of the last two weeks," says Poison drummer Rikki Rockett, as he introduces his latest vlog, which can be seen below.

Produced by Live Nation, there are only two dates remaining on The Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett, they are:

September

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV