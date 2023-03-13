POP EVIL Surprises Superfans By Dropping Deluxe Digital Box Sets With Early Access To New Album Skeletons

Pop Evil, the hard rock group whose upcoming seventh album, Skeletons, releases on Friday, March 17 via MNRK Heavy, announced today the release of 601 digital box sets in the Vault format, which give superfans exclusive access to the full album, setlists, lyric sheets, behind-the-scenes content, VIP packages, and more, all five days before its official release.

The announcement is the latest in a long history of innovation and fan-first thinking from Pop Evil, a larger-than-life true rock n’ roll band that defies the odds as independent heavy metal artists like a battering ram.

Created by the co-founders of sports betting market leader FanDuel, Vault is the creator of the mobile-friendly Digital Music Collectible (DMC) music format and the Vault protocol, an open and fully decentralized network for purchasing, playing, and sharing music on third-party apps and websites.

“This release with Pop Evil is unprecedented both for fans and for the music industry,” says Vault CEO Nigel Eccles. “Pop Evil has always walked the walk in staying true to their musical integrity. Skeletons has a force and energy behind it that should be experienced in a deeper way than streaming allows for, and that’s exactly what the Vault format is built for: allowing fans to experience the depth of creativity that an artist puts into their music, all in an easy-to-use, collectible format. We are thrilled to bring the band’s vision to life for their fans.”

Pop Evil’s Skeletons digital box sets, which can be purchased and played directly on a mobile device from the Vault platform, contain a treasure trove of exclusive album material and perks designed to give superfans a richer experience of Skeletons.

Three different tiers of Skeletons box sets are available - Standard, Deluxe, and Superfan - each of which contain early access to the album, setlists, handwritten lyric sheets, behind-the-scenes content, a 20% merch discount, and a chance to win tour VIP packages. The top tier—the Superfan Box Set, which is a one of one drop - also includes a private acoustic performance for one lucky super fan and a guest.

“Pop Evil has always stood for music by the people, for the people,” says Brandon Squar, MNRK’s SVP, Marketing & Sales. “We and the band feel that there was no better way to kick-off release week than by giving super fans the chance to experience the album first. By collecting one of these digital box sets, the fans will be the first 600 people in the world to hear ‘Skeletons.’ But beyond just early access to the album, we’re able to reward early-adopter fans with behind-the-scenes access and perks, putting our artists’ fans first.”

To purchase and play one of Pop Evil’s digital box sets, head here.

Skeletons sees the band once again working with producer, Drew Fulk (Disturbed, Papa Roach, Motionless in White), a friend and collaborator on a few previous albums that generated numerous hits. “With Versatile, we had a bunch of producers, but for this album, we just wanted to work with one person and get back to our roots,” says Kakaty. “There’s an energy he and I have, and he’s been great at helping us build these songs and work around some collective themes.”

Pre-save and pre-order Skeletons here.

Tracklisting:

"Arrival"

"Paranoid (Crash & Burn)"

"Circles"

"Eye Of The Storm"

"Sound Of Glory"

"Skeletons"

"Worth It"

"Who Will We Become"

"Wrong Direction" (Feat. Devour the Day)

"Dead Reckoning" (Feat. Fit For A King)

"Raging Bull" (Feat. Zillion)

"Dead Reckoning":

"Paranoid (Crash & Burn)" video:

"Eye Of The Storm" video:

Pop Evil will head out on their Skeletons Tour headlining US dates starting on March 17 in Sault St. Marie, MI at Kewadin Casino, and concluding on April 23 in Milwaukee at The Rave. Special guests, The Word Alive and Avoid, will join. Tickets are on sale now at www.popevil.com.

(Photo - Nick Fancher)