POWER TRIP Announce Dallas, New York City Performances

As promised, Power Trip have confirmed two more performances in addition to last week’s announcement that they would be returning to the stage this summer, for the first time since the tragic passing of frontman Riley Gale.

The band has stated:

“Nearly four years ago to the day, unbeknownst to us, we would perform for the last time as Power Trip.

“It has been a difficult road since then, marked by deep pain, grief, and everything else that came with losing our brother Riley.

“We know this can’t be undone, and it will always remain part of us. We have thought deeply about the future of Power Trip and what always comes back to us is that this band was founded on resilience, perseverance, and most importantly: a love for the music and for all of the people it has brought us closer to along the way.

“We’ll never have the words to convey our appreciation of the enduring support we’ve received over the years, and we feel as though the time is right to get back on stage for all of you who’ve been there throughout our existence as a band.

Power Trip’s longtime friend and collaborator, Seth Gilmore, will be handling vocals on these forthcoming dates. Gilmore is embedded in Texas’s hardcore and punk communities and is well known as the vocalist of Skourge and as the frontman of Dallas thrash metal band, Fugitive, which he founded in 2021 alongside Power Trip guitarist, Blake Ibanez.

Power Trip explain, “It feels right playing our songs with Seth, who’s been a long time figure in Texas hardcore, and we’ve had the pleasure of watching and playing alongside his bands since the origins of Power Trip. We’re grateful for his dedication to this project and can’t wait to see everyone.”

Gilmore states, “I’m honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the legacy of Power Trip and deliver these songs to the fans of past and current generations. I would not be who I am today without the massive influence that both the band and its members have had on my life, and I look forward to celebrating their work alongside them while giving it my all to honor the spirit of Riley’s memory.”

Since taking off in 2008, Power Trip has cemented themselves as one of the most prolific crossover staples in metal, punk and hardcore scenes worldwide. Their raw energy, musical proficiency, perfect song structure, fierce riffs, persecution and all-inclusive mentality has won fans over, time and time again. The band is thrilled to be back on stage with fans, playing songs from their highly acclaimed, cult classics: Manifest Decimation (2013), Nightmare Logic (2017) and more.

Following their performance at SoCal’s No Values Festival on June 8, Power Trip have announced a special hometown show in Dallas on July 6 at The Factory in Deep Ellum. In August they play Knockdown Center in New York, New York. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 1, at 11 AM ET here .

Each night will feature a special lineup of old friends and more– stay tuned.

