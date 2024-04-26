POWERMAN 5000 Spin Their New Single “Dancing Like We’re Dead”

April 26, 2024, an hour ago

news heavy metal powerman 5000

POWERMAN 5000 Spin Their New Single “Dancing Like We’re Dead”

Trailblazing electro-metal hybridizers Powerman 5000 kicked 2024 into high gear with the release of their brand new single “1999” earlier this month and announced their next full-length effort, Abandon Ship, which is set for release on all formats May 10. It’s been 4 years since the release of the band’s previous album, The Noble Rot, which spawned an underground neo-gothic sensation with “Black Lipstick.” 

Now, bandleader Spider One continues his journey to the dark side of the dancefloor with a fresh set of ten original songs that will make Abandon Ship one of this year’s most infectious industrial metal albums. 

The new single “Dancing Like We’re Dead” evokes images of a postmortem rave-up, populated with severed heads and undertakers, riding a dark and gritty groove that’s both chilling and infectious. With Spider One at the turntable, graves will rock and heads are gonna roll! Who said the afterlife would be a bore?

Abandon Ship, boasts the prodigious production talents of Matt McJunkins, best known for his With A Perfect Circle and Eagles Of Death Metal. The album's CD edition includes a bonus track — a revamped version of Powerman 5000's explosive 2001 hit, "Bombshell." This reimagined rendition is poised to reignite the fervor of fans worldwide, serving as a fitting addition to an already stellar lineup of tracks.

Order the CD/vinyl here, pre-order/pre-save the digital here.

Tracklisting:

"Invisible Man"
"1999"
"Dancing Like We're Dead"
"Wake Up Take Up Space"
"The Company Loves Misery"
"Bloodsuckers"
"This Is A Life"
"GTFO"
"Places For People That Scream"
"The Last Chapter"
"Bombshell" (Bonus track, CD only)

"Dancing Like We're Dead":

"1999":

Watch for Powerman 5000 live shows coming to a city new you, head here for information.



Featured Video

KELEVRA - "The Distance"

KELEVRA - "The Distance"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources