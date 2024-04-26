POWERMAN 5000 Spin Their New Single “Dancing Like We’re Dead”

Trailblazing electro-metal hybridizers Powerman 5000 kicked 2024 into high gear with the release of their brand new single “1999” earlier this month and announced their next full-length effort, Abandon Ship, which is set for release on all formats May 10. It’s been 4 years since the release of the band’s previous album, The Noble Rot, which spawned an underground neo-gothic sensation with “Black Lipstick.”

Now, bandleader Spider One continues his journey to the dark side of the dancefloor with a fresh set of ten original songs that will make Abandon Ship one of this year’s most infectious industrial metal albums.

The new single “Dancing Like We’re Dead” evokes images of a postmortem rave-up, populated with severed heads and undertakers, riding a dark and gritty groove that’s both chilling and infectious. With Spider One at the turntable, graves will rock and heads are gonna roll! Who said the afterlife would be a bore?

Abandon Ship, boasts the prodigious production talents of Matt McJunkins, best known for his With A Perfect Circle and Eagles Of Death Metal. The album's CD edition includes a bonus track — a revamped version of Powerman 5000's explosive 2001 hit, "Bombshell." This reimagined rendition is poised to reignite the fervor of fans worldwide, serving as a fitting addition to an already stellar lineup of tracks.

Order the CD/vinyl here, pre-order/pre-save the digital here.

Tracklisting:

"Invisible Man"

"1999"

"Dancing Like We're Dead"

"Wake Up Take Up Space"

"The Company Loves Misery"

"Bloodsuckers"

"This Is A Life"

"GTFO"

"Places For People That Scream"

"The Last Chapter"

"Bombshell" (Bonus track, CD only)

"Dancing Like We're Dead":

"1999":

Watch for Powerman 5000 live shows coming to a city new you, head here for information.