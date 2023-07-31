PREDATORY VOID Release "A Portrait" Mini-Documentary; Video

Predatory Void's debut album, Seven Keys To The Discomfort Of Being, is out now via Century Media Records. The band have released the video below, stating: "We're ready to pull away the curtains and let you take a peek at who we are behind the scenes and off the spotlights... Enjoy the intimate mini documentary Predatory Void: A Portrait, shot by Diana Lungu.

Predatory Void came to be when guitarist Lennart Bossu (Amenra, Oathbreaker) found himself writing material that wasn't really suited for Amenra. Lennart gathered a group of likeminded people living in the area of Ghent (BE) - including the versatile vocalist and tattoo artist Lina R - and soon after, the band was born, with Tim De Gieter (bass; Amenra, Doodseskader, Much Luv Studio), Thijs De Cloedt (guitar; Cobra The Impaler, ex-Aborted), and Vincent Verstrepen (drums). Predatory Void played their first show at the renowned Soulcrusher Festival (NL) alongside artists such as Ihsahn, Envy, Cave In and Heriot, creating a buzz within the scene. With an album's worth of material already written, they signed to Century Media Records for their worldwide debut.

With their signing announcement, Predatory Void also revealed their plans to perform said debut record - Seven Keys To The Discomfort Of Being - in full at Roadburn Festival 2023. The band comments: "We feel privileged to be granted the opportunity to present our debut album, 'Seven Keys to the Discomfort of Being', in its entirety at Roadburn, one of the institutions that set the standard in the world of underground heavy music. The album contains some things that will be difficult to recreate live elsewhere, so this will definitely be a unique occasion. It will also be one of our very first live shows ever, so we can't imagine a better and more exciting start for a new band."

Tracklisting:

“Grovel”

“*(struggling..)”

“Endless Return To The Kingdom Of Sleep”

“Seeds Of Frustration”

“The Well Within”

“Shedding Weathered Skin”

“Funerary Vision”

“Funerary Vision” video:

“Endless Return To The Kingdom Of Sleep” video:

Lineup:

Lina R - vocals

Lennart Bossu - guitar

Tim De Gieter - bass

Thijs De Cloedt - guitar

Vincent Verstrepen - drums

(Photo – Tetiana Malezhyk / Yoss Photography)