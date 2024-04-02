PRIMORDIAL Debut "Death Holy Death" Music Video

Dublin, Ireland-based Pagan metallers, Primordial, have unleashed a video for "Death Holy Death", the new single from their tenth studio album, How It Ends, out now via Metal Blade Records. Watch the clip below.

Says vocalist A.A. Nemtheanga: "'Death Holy Death' is a song about martyrdom, sacrifice and giving your life to a higher ideal, I found myself standing watching a religious procession in a small Italian walled medieval city, a movement which had not changed much in 500 years, the city walls draped in the same flags, the same saints, martyrs, knights, queens, kings and demons, weathered and decayed but still standing on the walls and ramparts. The local saint flayed alive in the town square for Heresy and remembered for her devotion half a millenia later. Sacrifice endures. The passion of Joan of Arc (1928) seemed to perfectly fit to the song....."

How It Ends is available in the following formats:

(Worldwide) - Digital

(US) - Jewelcase CD

(Worldwide) 2xLP in Gatefold, with insert and downloadcard

(EU) - 2xDigipak CD (6-panel digi w/ 12-page booklet) w/ 6-bonus tracks

(EU) 2xLP Special Edition in Gatefold, with insert and downloadcard in slipcase with tote bag, slipmat, double-sided poster (ltd. to 1000 copies)

Order here.

How It Ends tracklisting:

"How It Ends"

"Ploughs To Rust, Swords To Dust"

"We Shall Not Serve"

"Traidisiúnta"

"Pilgrimage To The World's End"

"Nothing New Under The Sun"

"Call To Cernunnos"

"All Against All"

"Death Holy Death"

"Victory Has 1000 Fathers, Defeat Is An Orphan"

"How It Ends" video:

"Pilgrimage To The World's End" lyric video:

"Victory Has 1000 Fathers, Defeat Is An Orphan" video:

Primordial lineup:

A.A. Nemtheanga - vocals

Ciarán MacUilliam - guitar

Michael O'Floinn - guitar

Pól MacAmlaigh - bass

Simon O'Laoghaire - drums