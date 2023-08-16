PRIMORDIAL To Release How It Ends Album In September; First Single And Video Out Now

Long-running, Dublin, Ireland-based Pagan metallers, Primordial, will release their tenth full-length, How It Ends, on September 29 via Metal Blade Records.

Primordial has nothing to prove. Having lasted thirty-two years and now returning with their devastating new studio offering, the Irish band has made it clear they are a primal force who consistently lay it all on the line. The follow-up to 2018's critically lauded Exile Amongst The Ruins, How It Ends sees them delivering more of their seminal blend of Celtic and black metal, with an extra added urgency, and staring down the apocalypse.

"The title is a question - is this how it ends? How it all goes down: culture, language, history, society - humanity - who knows?," says vocalist A. A. Nemtheanga. "Regardless of who you are or were, you get one chance at all of this, and it's asking is this the end of your town, state, nation? Myths, traditions, relationships, and I suppose it asks the question, who reacts, who rebels - how does it end now for them?"

Working alongside founding members Pól MacAmlaigh (bass) and Ciáran MacUilliam (guitar) and longtime drummer Simon O'Laoghaire, the band started writing in earnest in the fall of 2022, having lit a fire under themselves to work hastily and productively. Primordial never plans out a record beforehand, letting them come together naturally, though Nemtheanga knew he wanted something with a bigger, more open sound, and something more aggressive, which is exactly what they achieved. "How It Ends is a very angry, defiant, visceral, and rebellious album, and as we worked it all began to take more shape and form itself. It may be the note we go out on but it will be a note of resistance, in musical terms. I think it's also more metal! And more epic!"

It only takes one listen for these claims to be proven true, whether it's the surging, gruff, dark "Ploughs To Rust, Swords To Dust," the moody, desperate "Pilgrimage To The World's End," or the sprawling "All Against All," which is drenched in a sinister air and driven by pounding rhythms, wielding a towering climax. "It certainly sounds like Primordial, there is no doubt about that, we have our own style and this is a new chapter of the same book. If we have done anything new it's really to work with more conviction than ever, and trust more than ever our instincts."

Drawing lyrical influence both from modern and historical ideas, Nemtheanga always gives the listener something to think about. How It Ends is no exception. "If for example To The Nameless Dead (2007) was about the movement of borders, building of nations and those sent to war who gave their lives forming them, then this is the album more about resisting those empires, the freedom fighters, the outlaws, the people who made suicidal stands for freedom of speech, or independence - or for the most important word in the English language: liberty. It's not hard to see why the album is inspired by this considering where we are right now in the world."

In advance of the record's release, today the band unleashes first single and album closer, "Victory Has 1000 Fathers, Defeat Is An Orphan," and its accompanying video. Watch the clip below.

How It Ends was tracked at Hellfire Studios on the outskirts of Dublin, produced by the band and engineered by previous collaborator Chris Fielding.

The record will be released in the following formats:

(Worldwide) - Digital

(US) - Jewelcase CD

(Worldwide) 2xLP in Gatefold, with insert and downloadcard

(EU) - 2xDigipak CD (6-panel digi w/ 12-page booklet) w/ 6-bonus tracks

(EU) 2xLP Special Edition in Gatefold, with insert and downloadcard in slipcase with tote bag, slipmat, double-sided poster (ltd. to 1000 copies)

Find pre-orders here.

How It Ends tracklisting:

"How It Ends"

"Ploughs To Rust, Swords To Dust"

"We Shall Not Serve"

"Traidisiúnta"

"Pilgrimage To The World's End"

"Nothing New Under The Sun"

"Call To Cernunnos"

"All Against All"

"Death Holy Death"

"Victory Has 1000 Fathers, Defeat Is An Orphan"

"Victory Has 1000 Fathers, Defeat Is An Orphan" video:

Coinciding with the release of How It Ends, Primordial will serve as direct support to Paradise Lost on the Ultima Ratio Fest European Tour. Additional support will be provided by Omnium Gatherum and Harakiri For The Sky.

Primordial lineup:

A.A. Nemtheanga - vocals

Ciarán MacUilliam - guitar

Michael O'Floinn - guitar

Pól MacAmlaigh - bass

Simon O'Laoghaire - drums

(Photo - Fergal Flannery)