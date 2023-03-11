Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF Shares Reaction And Analysis Of AC/DC's "It's A Long Way To The Top" (Video)

Professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts the YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice, has been drawn into the rock and metal world. Join her as she listens to and analyzes AC/DC's "It's A Long Way To The Top".

Elizabeth: "First I heard Korn with bagpipes, and now AC/DC featuring Bon Scott. Yes, I heard your cries loud and clear that I shouldn't have started my AC/DC journey with a live performance of 'Thunderstruck' with Brian Johnson, and so here we are. It was impossible to find a live recording with the bagpipes (the drone while it wouldn't have been played would make live performances horrendous) so I went for the studio version over the music video. I hope you all enjoy, I sure did!"

Elizabeth has previously reacted to and analyzed Metallica, Dream Theater, Rush, Heart, Tenacious D, Sabaton, Ayreon, Faith No More, Black Sabbath, Arch Enemy, Epica, Deep Purple, Myles Kennedy, Scorpions, Heart, Blind Guardian and Devin Townsend.