Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF Shares Vocal Analysis Of GUNS N' ROSES Live Performance Of "Sweet Child O' Mine" From 1992 (Video)

Professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts the YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice, has been drawn into the rock and metal world. Join her as she listens to and analyzes Guns N' Roses live performance of "Sweet Child O' Mine" from their Paris 1992 show.

Elizabeth: "Yes, I don't know if I'd heard Guns N' Roses before I turned this recording on, simply because I'm just not familiar with the name and their sound. Within the first few seconds, I totally recognize that guitar riff, but not Axl Rose's voice at all! I'm so glad the patrons put this in front of me, and we'll have to check out a studio version of another song next."

Elizabeth has previously reacted to and analyzed Metallica, Dream Theater, Rush, Heart, Tenacious D, Sabaton, Motörhead, Ayreon, Faith No More, Black Sabbath, Arch Enemy, Epica, Deep Purple, Myles Kennedy, Scorpions, Heart, Blind Guardian, Devin Townsend and AC/DC.

Guns N’ Roses have revealed four new tour dates across Canada and the United States, including stops in Edmonton, Salt Lake City, Denver and Nampa, ID.

Pre-sale tickets are now available. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on September 20 at 10 AM, local time on gunsnroses.com.

Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. Following Guns N’ Roses upcoming dates in September and October, the tour will then conclude in Mexico City with the band headlining Hell & Heaven Festival on November 5.

This new leg of shows comes following the band’s largest run to date consisting of performances in Europe across stadiums and arenas this year, including acclaimed festival performances at Glastonbury and London’s Hyde Park.

Tour dates:

September

20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium

26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

October

1 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium

6 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival

8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field

14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

19 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place *

22 - Nampa, ID - Ford Arena *

24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center *

27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena *

November

5 - Mexico City, MX - Hell & Heaven Festival

* new tour date

In addition to their US tour, the band recently debuted new music. Listen to Guns N’ Roses new single, “Perhaps”, here and watch the accompanying official music video below: