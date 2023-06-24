Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF Shares Vocal Analysis Of IRON MAIDEN Classic "The Trooper" Live Performance - "An Undeniable Force Of Sound" (Video)

Professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts the YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice, has been drawn into the rock and metal world. Join her as she listens to and analyzes Iron Maiden performing "The Trooper" live.

Elizabeth: "Bruce Dickinson's live performances coined the term 'horse stance' due to how he plants himself while belting high notes, and this performance of 'The Trooper' is no exception! It's been a while since I've analyzed Iron Maiden, but I've never forgotten. And now it's time to hear one of their most iconic songs for the first time!"

Iron Maiden's ongoing The Future Past Tour features previously unperformed songs from Maiden’s most recent studio album, Senjutsu, along with a focus on 1986’s iconic Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts. The tour lands at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland tonight (Saturday, June 24).

To view Iron Maiden's complete tour schedule, head here. Watch a recap of the tour opener below: