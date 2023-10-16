PROFESSOR OF ROCK Delves Into The Historical And Cultural Context Surrounding This CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL Classic Rock Standard; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following introduction...

"'Bad Moon Rising', written by John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival was released in 1969… It stands as a timeless musical monument to one of the most turbulent periods in American history. The classic swamp rock song encapsulates the fear & uncertainty that characterized an era of social upheaval, political unrest, and cultural shifts. It came from a very strange place, to say the least. It also contains one of the funniest and most famous misheard and misquoted lyrics ever. Let’s delve into the historical and cultural context surrounding the creation of this classic rock standard that became an anthem for a generation caught in the crosscurrents of change… next on Professor Of Rock."