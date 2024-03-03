PROFESSOR OF ROCK Interviews LOGGINS AND MESSINA About Iconic '70s Hit "Your Mama Don't Dance" (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up next, an interview with both members of one of the greatest groups or duos of the '70s, Loggins And Messina, on a song that was charmed from the get-go. Jim Messina’s dad hates rock and roll. He used to yell at his song for playing the loud music, so Messina wrote a song about it. He called it 'Your Mama Don’t Dance' and then put the lyrics: 'Your Daddy Don’t Don’t Rock And Roll'. After he showed it to Kenny Loggins, who helped him finish it, the song became an all-time classic. And get this: the song was inspired by the king of rock and roll, Elvis, and then the King Elvis Presley covered it. This group was elated when they heard his version, that is until he forgot the lyrics! Then, in the '80s it was covered again and hit the charts all over again when the hard rock glam metal band Poison did it. Up next, an interview with both of these legends on Professor Of Rock."