PROPHETS OF ADDICTION Premier "Superhero" Music Video; LESLI SANDERS Reflects On His Passion For BMX Bikes

West Coast-based glam rockers, Prophets Of Addiction, have release a new video and single, "Superhero", via BraveWords Records. They teamed up with BraveWords to world premiere the video. Watch the clip below, and stream/buy "Superhero" here.

The band enlisted the services of Lonny Paul Johnson to create the animated piece. "We felt an animated video captured the whole theme of the song and something I always wanted to do and this was the perfect fit," states POA main man Lesli Sanders.

"Superhero" is the first single and video from the forthcoming Prophets Of Addiction album, Face The Music, which the band tracked with longtime producer Phil Soussan (bassist for Ozzy Osbourne, Beggars and Thieves, Billy Idol, Vince Neil, Rod Stewart and others) at Blue Cat Studios in Las Vegas, NV.

Prophets Of Addiction's fourth album sees Sanders and company (guitarists G.G Sleaze, Tchad Drats, Terry Bratsch and drummer Wayne "The Stoke" Stokley going back towards the glam, punk and roots the band is most closely associated with. "I've always wanted to do a dark powerful acoustic record with a message and I think we achieved that with our last record. And now with a very strong lineup that is ready to move forward it's time to get back to rocking," remarks Sanders.

The "Superhero" single / video is the first release in the band's new relationship with BraveWords Records. "When searching for a home for the new release we wanted a place that 'gets it' and we felt Giles and BraveWords was the best fit for this album that we've put so much time and effort into creating," says Lesli.

While the general public may know Prophets Of Addiction mainman Lesli Sanders as a lifetime rocker, dating back to the mid 80s and his underground success with bands such as Talks Cheap and Queeny Blast Pop, he's had a passion for BMX racing even longer than that.

Sanders reflects on that passion for BMX bikes: "My passion for BMX began in the 1980s, where I quickly found success as a young racer, earning a #2 district plate before shifting my focus to a successful music career. After stepping away from music to care for my ailing stepfather and mother, I turned back to BMX racing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite initial injuries, my determination led me to collect numerous accolades, including Gold Cup Plates, State Plates, and a district #1 plate. Now, I rank in the National Age Group top 10 for both the 56-60 cruiser class and 56+ expert category, thriving once again in the sport I loved as a teenager."

Face The Music tracklisting:

"Flavor Of The Danger"

"Let's Get High"

"Slippin' Away"

"Walk The World"

"Maggie May"

"Superhero"

"I Want You To Know"

"Hollywood"

"Wasted Tears"

"Last One In The Bar"

"Take Me To Your Leader"

The Players:

Lesli Sanders: Lead Vocals, Guitars

Phil Soussan: Bass, Piano, Mandolin,Percussion, Backing Vocals

Wayne Stokely: Drums,Backing Vocals

Tchad Drats: Guitar, Ebow, Backing Vocals

G.G. Guitar, Backing Vocals

Terry Bratsch, Acoustic Guitar, Electric Steel, Backing Vocals

About BraveWords Records:

There is a serious void which desperately needs to be filled, hard-working and creative bands that have yet to find a partnership and a mutual vision with a professional team. The music-fuelled minds behind BraveWords Records, Brian Adams, Giles Lavery, Tim Henderson and Michael Brandvold, have built the ultimate home for an artist that will take you where you want to be. Collectively, with nearly 100 years of music industry experience under our belts, the BraveWords Records team will take care of all the crucial aspects of your project from global distribution (digital and physical), publicity and media coverage (web, radio, visual), social media blanketing and streaming opportunities (such as Streaming For Vengeance). Where most labels have forgotten the concept of actually marketing a release sensibly, BraveWords Records will construct a viable and comprehensive marketing plan, including visibility at BraveWords.com, which attracts a million visitors monthly. BraveWords Records has all senses on high alert as the music industry continues its never-ending transitioning, so the artist will always be aware of new opportunities to build their brand and strive for world domination. BraveWords will also have a focus on licensing film and TV content, both contemporary and retrospective across many genres. As artists and labels transition to the many new mediums available today for their work, BraveWords intends to stay ahead of the curve in providing and actively seeking opportunities for our roster of clients.

With the rapid spread of the world wide web, BraveWords.com was born in 2000 and quickly became the CNN of heavy metal. With its team of global writers and photographers, the site flourished with 24/7 updated news, features, reviews, audio and video steams.

For nearly 30 years, BraveWords wears their metal heart loudly on their sleeve, as they celebrate the greatest genre of music with the most dedicated and passionate fans on the planet!