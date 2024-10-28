PROPHETS OF ADDICTION's Face The Music Album Out Now Via BraveWords Records

West Coast-based glam, punk 'n' rollers, Prophets Of Addiction, have released their new album, Face The Music, through BraveWords Records.

Lead singer Lesli Sanders on the early response to the album and first single, "So far the reviews have been very positive and have really focused in on and taken notice of the lyric writing. Something I take great pride in as I feel it is a dying art."

The album, Face The Music, can be streamed / purchased here.

Since the band released their first single, "Superhero", the praise for the band has been incredible!

"Prophets Of Addiction is a modern day Hanoi Rocks meets The 69 Eyes with plenty of pop hooks and Whisky drenched vocals." - Metal Sludge

"These lads have an American smash hit in their laps... I've always enjoyed Lesli's songwriting he's truly a expressive spirit." - J.B. Frank, Kingdom Come

"So if, like me, you are a huge fan of the Dogs D’Amour / Erotics / Quireboys style of sleazy story-telling, then you will find this fine selection of songs from the underbelly of life, absolutely essential." - Sleaze Roxx

"Pound-for-pound, front-to-back, it contains more high quality riffage in one space." - Sentinel Daily

"It's 70s glam/punk music with a modern spin, both production-wise and talent-wise, raw guitars, bouncing rhythms and lyrics that often actually mean something." - Rough Edge

"A record that will appeal to many guitar rock purists." - Mayhem Rockstar Magazine

Face The Music tracklisting:

"Flavor Of The Danger"

"Let's Get High"

"Slippin' Away"

"Walk The World"

"Maggie May"

"Superhero"

"I Want You To Know"

"Hollywood"

"Wasted Tears"

"Last One In The Bar"

"Take Me To Your Leader"

"Superhero" video:

The Players:

Lesli Sanders: Lead Vocals, Guitars

Phil Soussan: Bass, Piano, Mandolin,Percussion, Backing Vocals

Wayne Stokely: Drums,Backing Vocals

Tchad Drats: Guitar, Ebow, Backing Vocals

G.G. Guitar, Backing Vocals

Terry Bratsch, Acoustic Guitar, Electric Steel, Backing Vocals

About BraveWords Records:

There is a serious void which desperately needs to be filled, hard-working and creative bands that have yet to find a partnership and a mutual vision with a professional team. The music-fuelled minds behind BraveWords Records, Brian Adams, Giles Lavery, Tim Henderson and Michael Brandvold, have built the ultimate home for an artist that will take you where you want to be. Collectively, with nearly 100 years of music industry experience under our belts, the BraveWords Records team will take care of all the crucial aspects of your project from global distribution (digital and physical), publicity and media coverage (web, radio, visual), social media blanketing and streaming opportunities (such as Streaming For Vengeance). Where most labels have forgotten the concept of actually marketing a release sensibly, BraveWords Records will construct a viable and comprehensive marketing plan, including visibility at BraveWords.com, which attracts a million visitors monthly. BraveWords Records has all senses on high alert as the music industry continues its never-ending transitioning, so the artist will always be aware of new opportunities to build their brand and strive for world domination. BraveWords will also have a focus on licensing film and TV content, both contemporary and retrospective across many genres. As artists and labels transition to the many new mediums available today for their work, BraveWords intends to stay ahead of the curve in providing and actively seeking opportunities for our roster of clients.

With the rapid spread of the world wide web, BraveWords.com was born in 2000 and quickly became the CNN of heavy metal. With its team of global writers and photographers, the site flourished with 24/7 updated news, features, reviews, audio and video steams.

For nearly 30 years, BraveWords wears their metal heart loudly on their sleeve, as they celebrate the greatest genre of music with the most dedicated and passionate fans on the planet!