PSYCHONAUT To Release Violate Consensus Reality In October; “Interbeing” Video Streaming

Belgium-based progressive post-metal trio Psychonaut will release their Violate Consensus Reality full-length on October 28 via Pelagic Records. In advance of the record’s release, today the band unveils first single “Interbeing,” out now on all streaming platforms.

“Interbeing” is a perfect example of how Psychonaut can embody their subject matter through sound and dynamics. Rather than hiding a mediocre melody behind a big climax, the trio from Mechelen first embodies the moment, before blowing it up to larger-than-life proportions. Similar to classic hard rock tracks like “Achilles Last Stand” or “Immigrant Song,” every note feels devoted to the revelation of a new civilization rooted in mindful co-existence -- an enlightening addition to progressive metal.

Stay tuned for more info on Violate Consensus Reality including track listing, additional singles, and preorders to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

(Photo – Gert Stockmans)