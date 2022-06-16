Quebec's GET THE SHOT Share "Survival Denied" Music Video

Quebec City's hardcore scene trailblazers, Get The Shot, have shared the video for "Survival Denied". Watch below. The track and accompanying visual boast a powerful message. It's an anthemic, fist-in-the-air, and groove-centric metal x hardcore jam. And it has a lot to say.

"'Survival Denied' was inspired by the conjunction of two tragic, timeless, and implacable observations made respectively by Thomas Hobbes and Arthur Schopenhauer: Man is a wolf to man, and life is nothing more than a perpetual struggle for mere existence with the certainty of losing it at last," the band states. "In a world that glorifies the pursuit of self-interest and disregards cooperation, everyone becomes a potential enemy, a persecutor in power. There is no way one can lead a good existence in such an alienated and self-destructive life. So this song builds on this fatalistic conclusion: If nothing can save us from ourselves, may we all get what we deserve and may humanity burn in hell."

Get the Shot previously unleashed the video for the single "Deathbound", which features Lionheart's Rob Watson. Check it out below:

As with No Peace In Hell (2014) and Infinite Punishment (2017), Get The Shot continue exploring new territories of extreme music, while sticking to its roots and its fierce DIY approach to music. Over countless tours across the globe, the band has taken inspiration from many bands along the way and refined its sound, while also taking influence from some of the top heavy artists such as Obituary, Cannibal Corpse, and Machine Head. After more than 500 concerts on three continents, including some on the biggest international stages such as Hellfest, Jera On Air, Summerbreeze, and Groezrock, the five members remain committed to the core values of authenticity, integrity, and equality at the heart of the hardcore movement, while addressing with disillusioned realism the flaws of an era defined by blind individualism.

The truth is what we get with Get The Shot: straight forward, no sugar coating. As brutal and cruel as reality can be, the ability to confront and overcome it depends on our ability to face it head-on.

Get The Shot are also touring through the year. More info on new music is coming soon, so standby.

Lineup:

Tom Chiasson - Guitar

David St-Pierre - Drums

Jean-Philippe Lagacé - Vocals

Dany Roberge - Bass + Vocals

Guy-Pierre Genest - Guitar