QUEEN Guitarist BRIAN MAY Premiers New Music Video For "Otro Lugar"

Brian May has released the video for "Otro Lugar", which can be viewed below.

A message states: "Taken from the Gold Series release, and featured on Another Disc, a magical reimagination of Brian's solo track, 'Another World', performed entirely in Spanish and filmed on location in Tenerife, La Palma and El Hierro."

A multi-format, meticulously repackaged deluxe edition of the album has been released in Brian's Gold Series, featuring the remastered original album alongside remixes, rarities and live tracks in the 2CD and box set formats.

The 15-track rarities collection in the new edition of the album, titled Another Disc, also features Brian's live version of “On My Way Up,” as performed in Paris in 1998, and a new guitar version, of which he says: “It's nice to just pick up the guitar and sing it with a guitar, so there's a couple of those versions on there. I particularly like the one of “On My Way Up” because it's very kind of rude. It's just raw, and I've done nothing to it apart from playing.”

In his new Another World 2022 album liner notes, Brian notes how far we have all travelled since the album’s release in 1998, but also that the exploration feels very appropriate at this time. “It seems perhaps that in 2022 we ARE in Another World,” he writes, “but if it’s not quite the world we asked for, perhaps we can still reach that perfect world… in our dreams. JOIN ME !!!”

"Another World" video:

“On My Way Up” video:

"Maybe Baby" lyric video: