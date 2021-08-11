QUEEN Guitarist BRIAN MAY Releases Remastered Music Video For Classic Single "Resurrection"

Queen guitar legend, Brian May, has re-released his classic single and video, "Resurrection", featured on the remastered Back To The Light album, out now.

A live showstopper and a hard rock juggernaut, "Resurrection" is also a seismic testament to the combined power of determination and restorative, collaborative friendship. With its ferocious momentum, full force drums, multi-stacked harmonies and soaring guitar heroics, "Resurrection" is considered by some fans THE standout cut from May’s 1992 solo album, Back To The Light. Performed live by The Brian May Band, "Resurrection" would feature as the centrepiece of May’s epic ‘Guitar Extravagance’ sequence, holding its own alongside the explosive rock climax of Queen’s revered "Bohemian Rhapsody". Issued as a single in 1993, "Resurrection" arrived in the UK Singles Chart accompanied by a video of notably – in May’s words – “biblical intensity”.

Back To The Light will be available in a Collector’s Edition box set featuring an exclusive white-vinyl LP, two CDs, a 32-page book, a 12” art print, a download card and an enamel badge all presented in a lift-lid box. A limited-edition (x1,000) of the same box-set is available exclusively on Queen Online Store with a signed 12” art print.

The album is also released on 1LP black 180g vinyl, 1CD, Deluxe 2CD, Cassette and digital formats, with Out Of The Light available in the box set, on the 2CD and digital formats. A limited-edition 1LP Picture Disc is also be available exclusively on Queen Online Store.

Order here.

Tracklistings:

Back To The Light

"The Dark"

"Back To The Light"

"Love Token"

"Resurrection"

"Too Much Love Will Kill You"

"Driven By You"

"Nothin’ But Blue"

"I’m Scared"

"Last Horizon"

"Let Your Heart Rule Your Head"

"Just One Life"

"Rollin’ Over"

- Produced by Brian May.

- Co-produced and engineered by Justin Shirley-Smith.

- All vocals, backing vocals, guitars, keyboards and anything else around – by Brian May unless otherwise stated.

Out Of The Light

"Nothin’ But Blue" - Guitar Version

"Too Much Love Will Kill You" – Guitar Version

"Just One Life" – Guitar Version

"Driven By You Two"

"Driven By You" – Ford Ad Version

"Tie Your Mother Down" (Featuring Slash) - Live on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno, 5th April 1993

"Too Much Love Will Kill You" - Live at the Palace Theatre, Los Angeles, 6th April 1993

"’39 / Let Your Heart Rule Your Head" - Live at the Brixton Academy, 15th June 1993

"Last Horizon" - Live at the Brixton Academy, 15th June 1993

"We Will Rock You" - Live at the Brixton Academy 15 June 1993

"Driven By You" - Cozy and Neil Version ’93

- The Live tracks are played by The Brian May Band from the ‘Back To The Light’ Tour 1993.

- Brian May: Vocals/Guitar, Cozy Powell: Drums. Neil Murray: Bass, Spike Edney: Keyboards, Jamie Moses: Guitar/Vocals, Cathy Porter: Vocals, Shelley Preston: Vocals.

- “And a special thank you to Slash”.

- Audio Supervised by Justin Shirley-Smith and Kris Fredriksson.

- Mastered by Bob Ludwig & Adam Ayan, Gateway Mastering Studios, Portland, ME.

- Audio Restoration Kris Fredriksson.

- Half Speed vinyl mastering Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios.