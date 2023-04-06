QUEEN Guitarist BRIAN MAY Test Drives New Signature Vox MV50 Amp (Video)

Queen guitarist Brian May and Vox have collaborated on affordable special edition amps. Accordingto Music Radar, May's history with Vox guitar amps is well known and the AC30 can be heard all over his legacy with Queen, but now both parties want to bring that iconic sound to more players with the launch of limited edition MV50 and amPlug Brian May amp and cab sets.

May: "I want people to be able to get the sounds you make in a stadium show into your living room, and these products achieve that. I hope that people find them inspiring. It's perfect for any smaller show, and if you want to put a mic in front of it, it'll do for your big gigs as well. I wouldn't mind going on some future stadium gig and seeing how this shapes up."

Check out May's demo video for the amp below. Go to Music Radar here for a breakdown of the MV50.