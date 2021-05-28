QUEEN - "Queen The Greatest" Episode #11: 1977 "We Will Rock You", Part 1: Rocking The World; Video

Continuing weekly through to March 2022, Queen YouTube is taking Queen fans on a unique and remarkable journey - a chance to revisit some of the band’s most iconic moments and discover some aspects of the story we didn’t know. Episode #11: 1977 "We Will Rock You", Part 1: Rocking The World can be seen below.

"An exclusive interview with Brian May revealing the inspiration behind not just one of Queen's greatest hits, but one of the most recognizable and loved songs in the history of rock music."