QUEEN - "Queen The Greatest" Episode #13: 1977 "We Are The Champions" - The Show Stopper!; Video

Continuing weekly through to March 2022, Queen YouTube is taking Queen fans on a unique and remarkable journey - a chance to revisit some of the band’s most iconic moments and discover some aspects of the story we didn’t know. Episode #13: 1977 We Are The Champions - The Show Stopper! can be seen below.

"Having celebrated 'We Will Rock You' last week, this next episode has to be, of course, all about 'We Are The Champions'. Freddie's anthem may have been 'the most egotistical thing I've ever written', but it is also the perfect crowd pleaser to bring any Queen show to a thundering climax."