QUEEN - "Queen The Greatest" Episode #14: Queen In Japan: Part 1 - QueenMania (Video)

Continuing weekly through to March 2022, Queen YouTube is taking Queen fans on a unique and remarkable journey - a chance to revisit some of the band’s most iconic moments and discover some aspects of the story we didn’t know. Episode #14: Queen In Japan: Part 1 - QueenMania can be seen below.

"A celebration of Queen's long lasting relationship with Japan which started when the band were overwhelmed by the extraordinary welcome at the airport when they arrived for their first tour in 1975."