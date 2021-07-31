QUEEN - "Queen The Greatest" Episode #20: At The Movies - Take 1: Flash Gordon

Continuing weekly through to March 2022, Queen YouTube is taking Queen fans on a unique and remarkable journey - a chance to revisit some of the band’s most iconic moments and discover some aspects of the story we didn’t know. Episode #20: Queen At The Movies - Take 1: Flash Gordon can be seen below.

"An unusual venture sees Queen take on a movie soundtrack, with the band determined the resulting album should be as musically rewarding as their previous ones. Brian and Roger describe how this exciting project came about and broke new ground."