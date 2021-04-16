QUEEN - "Queen The Greatest" Episode #5: "1975 A Night At The Opera - Make Or Break"; Video

Continuing weekly through to March 2022, Queen YouTube is taking Queen fans on a unique and remarkable journey - a chance to revisit some of the band’s most iconic moments and discover some aspects of the story we didn’t know. Watch Episode 5: 1975 A Night At The Opera - Make Or Break below:

Celebrating key moments in Queen’s history the weekly clips series will remind us why Queen and their music continue to be loved across the world.

Presented in chronological order, the series will take us from Queen’s earliest shows at London’s Rainbow and Odeon through vast arenas across the entire world on a journey culminating with the band’s latest record setting achievements with Adam Lambert.

Along with spectacular concert footage, sound checks, backstage and rare after-show access we get to explore the stories behind the songs, hits and album tracks, drawn from the extensive footage that exists in the official archive while also uncovering and sharing rare and previously unseen gems.

Some of these moments will be familiar, others rare or forgotten, some record breaking milestones, others quirky and unusual but all of which remind us of the impact Queen has maintained for five decades and continues through to today.

First months of the regular weekly output will see it celebrate classic hits such as "Killer Queen", "Somebody To Love" and, of course "Bohemian Rhapsody", along with iconic performances at London’s The Rainbow, Hammersmith Odeon and the band’s massive outdoor Hyde Park concert. In addition, revealing some gems from the band’s first tours abroad to Europe, Scandinavia, and North America.

Series producer and creator Simon Lupton says: "The Queen story is unlike any other, and I hope fans from all around the world will enjoy celebrating the many extraordinary achievements, timeless songs, and iconic performances that Freddie, Brian, Roger and John have given us. While we will be revisiting some of their most famous and legendary milestones, I'm hoping there will also be some surprises along the way to excite people whether they be die-hard fans, or curious newcomers. This story has so many chapters to explore, and who knows...there could well be some new ones over the course of the next 50 weeks!"

Episode 1: The Story Begins - "Keep Yourself Alive":

Episode 2: The Landmark Gig - Live At The Rainbow:

Episode 3: The Turning Point - Killer Queen:

Episode 4: 1974 Early Tours: Queen In Finland: