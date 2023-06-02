QUEEN Release "Queen The Greatest: Live" Episode 19: "Dragon Attack"; Video

Queen continues the video series, “Queen The Greatest: Live”, a year-long celebration of Queen Live. It's a 50-week YouTube series going behind the scenes to reveal what goes into creating a Queen show featuring moments from iconic performances and demonstrating why the band is regarded as the ultimate live act. The latest episode can be found below.

A message states: "With so many hit songs to choose from, when it comes to building a set list Queen were able to have fun with their selections and keep the audience on their toes with a few well placed surprises. In this episode, we see a pulsating performance of 'Dragon Attack' end up featuring another crowd pleasing classic."

Earlier this week, Music Business Worldwide reported that the rights to Queen’s music catalog is expected to sell for an estimated $1.1 billion USD by the end of summer 2023.

Says Music Business Worldwide: "We’re told that the initial stages of a sale process for the band’s catalog - combining both music publishing and recorded music rights - is underway, and that a full acquisition could be completed by the end of this summer.

Major music companies including Universal Music Group have been in discussions regarding a potential acquisition, we’re told, in addition to players from the world of private equity. If the combined Queen rights sell, say MBW’s sources, a price-tag in excess of USD $1 billion seems guaranteed.

Some have told us they expect the Queen catalog to sell for around USD $1.1 billion; others say the eventual figure will be even higher than that. Either way, should a sale get completed, this would become the biggest single-artist music catalog sale in history, easily surpassing the $500 million-plus paid by Sony Music Group to acquire Bruce Springsteen’s recorded music and music publishing catalogs in late 2021.

A Queen catalog sale is complicated by the fact that Disney Music Group (DMG) owns the band’s recorded music catalog in North America. (DMG has a global distribution agreement with Universal Music Group.)

Queen band members Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon – plus the Freddie Mercury estate – each own equal shares in the company Queen Productions Ltd, which owns the group’s recording catalog outside the US and Canada.

Read the full report at MusicBusinessWorldwide.com.