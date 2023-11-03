QUEEN Release The Greatest Live: "Stone Cold Crazy"; Video
Queen have released the 40th episode in their series, The Greatest Live. Watch below.
A message states: "For any aspiring British musicians in the 1970s, a much sought after achievement was headlining at the legendary Rainbow Theatre. In 1974, Queen reached that particular pinnacle as they toured their brilliantly extravagant second album. As we can see here, they made the most of the opportunity with some truly memorable performances."