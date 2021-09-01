QUEEN's ROGER TAYLOR Releases Lyric Video For "We're All Just Trying To Get By" Feat. KT TUNSTALL

Rock icon and Queen drummer, Roger Taylor, recently released the first single from his upcoming solo album, Outsider, due for release October 1. The lyric for the single, "We’re All Just Trying to Get By" featuring KT Tunstall, can be found below.

Outsider is Taylor’s first album of new material since 2013’s Fun On Earth. Over the last decade, the drummer has also released the occasional solo track reflecting on his worldview and observations in songs like Journey’s End, Gangsters Are Running This World. His most recent was Isolation, which was written and recorded in response to the first lockdown last year.

With much of Outsider recorded during lockdown, this new album finds Taylor in reflective mood. Across the record, he conveys a palpable sense of seclusion, concerns over the passing of time, and tellingly, dedicates it “to all the outsiders, those who feel left on the sidelines”.

On recording the Outsider album after Isolation Taylor says: “I’ve had a bit of a creative spurt and suddenly found myself with an album, which was lovely. It was a surprise!

“I just found myself in the studio and they came out one after the other. It was a pleasure really.”

Outsider is released by Universal on October 1. Click here to pre-order.

Tracklisting:

"Tides"

"I Know, I Know, I Know"

"More Kicks"

"Absolutely Anything"

"Gangsters Are Running This World"

"We’re All Just Trying To Get By" – Featuring K T Tunstall

"Gangsters Are Running This World" – Purple Version

"Isolation"

"The Clapping Song"

"Outsider"

"Foreign Sand" – English Mix

"Journey’s End"

"We’re All Just Trying to Get By" lyric video:

"We’re All Just Trying to Get By" video:

Outsider tour dates:

October

2 - Newcastle, UK - O2 Academy

3 - Manchester, UK - Academy

5 - York, UK - Barbican

6 - Cardiff, UK - St. David’s Hall

8 - Liverpool, UK - O2 Academy

9 - Norwich, UK - University East Anglia (Uea)

11 - Bath, UK - Forum

12 - Bournemouth, UK - O2 Academy

14 - Plymouth, UK - Pavilions

15 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

17 - Bexhill, UK - De La Warr Pavilion

19 - Guildford, UK - G Live

20 - Coventry, UK - HMV Empire

22 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire