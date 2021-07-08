QUEEN Teams Up With Amazon For New Alexa Interactive Skill Experience

Legendary rock band, Queen, has teamed up with Amazon for the newest Alexa interactive skill experience.

With over 400 questions, the Queen Trivia Challenge takes fans on an immersive trip through Queen's music and history, revealing some surprising facts and insights into one of the most iconic bands in the world.

Queen Trivia Challenge skill for Alexa includes clips from the band's greatest hits, documentaries, and live performances. On Alexa-enabled devices with screens, not only can you hear the music, you can also see the videos.

Click here to test your Queen knowledge and ask Alexa to play the Queen Trivia Challenge.