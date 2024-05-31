QUEENSRŸCHE, GREAT WHITE, SLAUGHTER, ALDO NOVA, L.A. GUNS, JOHN CORABI Among Acts Confirmed For Louisville's Stadium Rock 80s Music Festival

The Mayor has officially proclaimed August 1 - 7 as "80s Week" in Louisville, Kentucky. In celebration, the Stadium Rock 80s Music Festival will take place, now recognized as the largest all-80s rock festival in the nation.

Hosted by Don Jamieson, the event will feature a huge 80's Pop Culture Fan Zone, Movie & TV Cars, Giant Rubix Cube, Ghostbusters Crew & Display, Back To The Future Time Machine, Photo Booths, 80s DJ Dance Party, Movie & TV Trivia, Classic Video Games & more.

Acts confirmed include Queensrÿche, Great White, Slaughter, Aldo Nova, L.A. Guns, John Corabi, Vixen, Ron Keel Band, Trixter, Enuff Z' Nuff, Pretty Boy Floyd, and Nova Rex.

The festival takes place at Lynn Family Stadium - 350 Adams St, Louisville, KY.

Get tickets here, and find further festival details here.

The Lynn Family Stadium, located in Louisville, is a state-of-the-art venue primarily used for sporting events. Opened in 2020, it serves as the home for the Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC. The stadium boasts a seating capacity of over 15,000 and features modern amenities, including premium seating options, hospitality suites, and a fan-friendly design. Its central location and advanced facilities make it a prime destination for sports events and concerts.