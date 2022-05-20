QUEENSRŸCHE To Release Digital Noise Alliance Album In October; Teaser

Queensrÿche will release their 16th album, Digital Noise Alliance, on October 7 via Century Media Records. Returning as producer is Chris "Zeuss" Harris, who previously worked with the band on 2015's Condition Hüman and 2019's The Verdict.

The band shared the news of the upcoming release with the teaser below, simply stating: "Digital Noise Alliance - October 7, 2022."

Stay tuned for complete details, coming soon.

