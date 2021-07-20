QUIET RIOT Guitarist ALEX GROSSI To Join TWISTED SISTER's Mark "The Animal" Mendoza On Area22 Productions Podcast Tonight
July 20, 2021, 56 minutes ago
Quiet Riot guitarist, Alex Grossi, is set to join Twisted Sister's Mark "The Animal" Mendoza this week on the Area22 Productions Podcast. The show will air here this evening (July 20) at 7 PM, EST.
Quiet Riot recently announced their initial 2021-2022 tour dates, with more to follow. Current dates are listed below:
July
31 - Wilmington, OH - Rock The Block Festival
August
5 - Roseburg, OR - Douglas County Fairgrounds Complex
7 - McMinnville, OR - Yamhill County Fair
14 - Springfield, IL - State Fairgrounds Coors Light Ampitheater
26 - Griffith, IN - Avenue 912
27 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theater
28 - Milton, PA - SCM Steak Bake
September
4 - Shelton, WA - Little Creek Casino
5 - Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go
11 - Warrensburg, MO - Central Missouri Speedway
October
2 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
15 - Reading, PA - Reverb Concert Hall
16 - The Dalles, OR - The Granada Theater
23 - Arnolds Park, IA - Roof Garden
30 - Larchwood, IA - Grand Falls Casino
November
6 - Woodford, VA - Dominion Raceway
December
4 - Ft. Worth, TX - Ridglea Theater
March 2022
26 - Springfield, MA - MA. Mutual Center
April 2022
1 - Auburndale, FL - Clay County Fair w/ Skid Row & Warrant