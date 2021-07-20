QUIET RIOT Guitarist ALEX GROSSI To Join TWISTED SISTER's Mark "The Animal" Mendoza On Area22 Productions Podcast Tonight

July 20, 2021, 56 minutes ago

news hard rock alex grossi quiet riot mark "the animal" mendoza twisted sister

QUIET RIOT Guitarist ALEX GROSSI To Join TWISTED SISTER's Mark "The Animal" Mendoza On Area22 Productions Podcast Tonight

Quiet Riot guitarist, Alex Grossi, is set to join Twisted Sister's Mark "The Animal" Mendoza this week on the Area22 Productions Podcast. The show will air here this evening (July 20) at 7 PM, EST.

Quiet Riot recently announced their initial 2021-2022 tour dates, with more to follow. Current dates are listed below:

July
31 - Wilmington, OH - Rock The Block Festival

August
5 - Roseburg, OR - Douglas County Fairgrounds Complex
7 - McMinnville, OR - Yamhill County Fair
14 - Springfield, IL - State Fairgrounds Coors Light Ampitheater
26 - Griffith, IN - Avenue 912
27 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theater
28 - Milton, PA - SCM Steak Bake

September
4 - Shelton, WA - Little Creek Casino
5 - Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go
11 - Warrensburg, MO - Central Missouri Speedway

October
2 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
15 - Reading, PA - Reverb Concert Hall
16 - The Dalles, OR - The Granada Theater
23 - Arnolds Park, IA - Roof Garden
30 - Larchwood, IA - Grand Falls Casino

November
6 - Woodford, VA - Dominion Raceway

December
4 - Ft. Worth, TX - Ridglea Theater

March 2022
26 - Springfield, MA - MA. Mutual Center

April 2022
1 - Auburndale, FL - Clay County Fair w/ Skid Row & Warrant




Featured Audio

IRON MAIDEN - "The Writing On The Wall"

IRON MAIDEN - "The Writing On The Wall"

Featured Video

HEXENKLAD Premiere "Heathenheart"

HEXENKLAD Premiere "Heathenheart"

Latest Reviews