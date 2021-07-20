QUIET RIOT Guitarist ALEX GROSSI To Join TWISTED SISTER's Mark "The Animal" Mendoza On Area22 Productions Podcast Tonight

Quiet Riot guitarist, Alex Grossi, is set to join Twisted Sister's Mark "The Animal" Mendoza this week on the Area22 Productions Podcast. The show will air here this evening (July 20) at 7 PM, EST.

Quiet Riot recently announced their initial 2021-2022 tour dates, with more to follow. Current dates are listed below:

July

31 - Wilmington, OH - Rock The Block Festival

August

5 - Roseburg, OR - Douglas County Fairgrounds Complex

7 - McMinnville, OR - Yamhill County Fair

14 - Springfield, IL - State Fairgrounds Coors Light Ampitheater

26 - Griffith, IN - Avenue 912

27 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theater

28 - Milton, PA - SCM Steak Bake

September

4 - Shelton, WA - Little Creek Casino

5 - Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

11 - Warrensburg, MO - Central Missouri Speedway

October

2 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

15 - Reading, PA - Reverb Concert Hall

16 - The Dalles, OR - The Granada Theater

23 - Arnolds Park, IA - Roof Garden

30 - Larchwood, IA - Grand Falls Casino

November

6 - Woodford, VA - Dominion Raceway

December

4 - Ft. Worth, TX - Ridglea Theater

March 2022

26 - Springfield, MA - MA. Mutual Center

April 2022

1 - Auburndale, FL - Clay County Fair w/ Skid Row & Warrant