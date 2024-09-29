QUIREBOYS Release New Single / Video "I Think I Got It Wrong Again"

Check out the new Quireboys single, "I Think I Got It Wrong Again", available to download and stream now.

The song is taken from the new album, Wardour Street, which can be pre-ordered ahead of the October 25th release date on vinyl, CD, box set and digital from Cadiz Music.

Wardour Street artwork and tracklisting:

"Jeeze Louise"

"Happy"

"Raining Whiskey" (Feat. Frankie Miller)

"I Think I Got It Wrong Again"

"Howlin' Wolf"

"Like It Or Not"

"Myrtle Beach"

"You And I"

"No Honour Amongst Thieves"

"It Ain't Over Now"

"Wardour Street"

The full colour Wardour Street pizza style box set includes: A rose red colour vinyl LP (exclusive to this box), digipack CD and music cassette of the album (exclusive to this box). 4 reproduction tour laminates + lanyard. A silk scarf. A badge set. A customised shot glass. 3 printed lyric sheets signed by Spike. A Wardour Street sticker. A signed A3 poster. Box set limited to 300 pieces only.

Confirmed dates for Quireboys Wardour Street Autumn Tour '24 can be found in the official poster, pictured below.