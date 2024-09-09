RABIA PEREZ Shares Metal Version Of THE WEEKND Hit "Blinding Lights"; Video

Art Gates Records has issued the following message:

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of an exhilarating new metal version in response to 'The Covers Challenge', a groundbreaking initiative by El Jevilongo in collaboration with Art Gates Records. This time, the band Rabia Perez has chosen to cover The Weeknd's song 'Blinding Lights' and has filmed a video to accompany it.

"The band wanted to try new challenges interpreting a pop song to take it to their own terrain, being Fatima's voice the most complicated to interpret both in tonality and language. One more experience for the current formation of the band."

(Video by: Gabriel Peñasco and Víctor Guerrero)